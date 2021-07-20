Larry Thomas Burkett, 75, of Sanford passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Sanford Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Larry was born on April 4, 1946, to the late H. Patrick Burkette and F. Mildred Clifton Burkette. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University. He was very good at the game of pool and while in college, he earned his spending money from tournaments that he participated in. Larry was an avid outdoorsman and hunter and traveled to other states to enjoy the sport of hunting. He was an active member and a former officer of the San-Lee Gun Club. He enjoyed being a part of the club and also gave lessons to the youth of the gun club which he found great joy in. He was a champion skeet shooter and won many competitions for his sharp shooting skills.
He is survived by his brother, G. Nelson Sparks and wife, Patience, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.; and his cousins, Patti Phillips, Peggy Buchanan, Keith Phillips, Heather Phillips and Craig Garchinsky, of New York. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dean M. Burkette.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 22, at 2 p.m. at Miller-Boles Funeral Home Chapel in Sanford. A private family burial will follow at Buffalo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.millerboles.com.
Services entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford.