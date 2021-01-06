Larry Phillips, 93, of Pinehurst passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Quail Haven Village.
Mr. Phillips was born Aug. 24, 1927, in Syracuse, N.Y. He attended Syracuse University and later served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1946-1948. He was employed with the New York Telephone Company for 38 years. Upon retirement, he moved to Pinehurst to play golf and enjoy the warm weather. He was a member of the Crossroads Masonic Lodge No. 520 A.F.& A.M. and Valley of Syracuse A.A.S.R., as well as the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; and his son, Daniel.
He is survived by his children, Richard, Douglas and Lynne, all of New York; four stepchildren, Pamela, Adrian, Tracy and Steven.
Burial will take place at a later date in New York. No services are planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
