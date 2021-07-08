Larry M. Bettini

Larry Michael Bettini, 72, of Aberdeen, passed on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Open Arms Community Church in Vass.
Larry was born June 22, 1949, in Southern Pines to the late Curtis Earl Bettini and Josephine Smith Bettini. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who cherished and admired his family very much.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jackie W, Bettini; two sons, Michael Bettini (Brooke), of Pinebluff; and Chris Bettini, of Cary; a daughter, Ashley Bettini, of Aberdeen; two sisters, Barbara Bettini and Kathy Bettini; six grandchildren, Ayden Bettini, Eli Lordy, Liam Lordy, Madison Lordy, Shelby Davis, and Cody Davis; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Paul Joseph Bettini.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Larry Michael Bettini to the Baptist Children’s Home, Cameron Boy’s Camp, at P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361 or by phone at 1-800-476-3669.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.