Larry Lee Upole Sr., 88, of West End, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Larry was born Aug. 4, 1932, in Asheville, to Floyd Harold Upole and Johnsie Ritter Upole.
Larry was a graduate of West End High School, Class of 1950. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, as a member of the 82nd Airborne. Following his discharge, he worked for the family construction business, Whitesell Brothers Inc., for 30 years. After retiring from construction work, he joined Moore County Schools’ maintenance as painting foreman for several years before officially retiring. He continued to use his painting and carpentry skills for various projects, such as the charitable Infant Cradle Ministry with the United Methodist Men.
Larry was a charter member of the Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department and served as a fireman for 22 years. He was a master Mason and member of the Elberta Masonic Lodge No. 654 in West End for more than 50 years. He also was a proud member of the American Legion A. B. Sally Jr. Post No. 350 for many years.
Larry was an active outdoorsman, who greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He also loved reading, especially his Bible. Larry was known by many for his love of storytelling and his sense of humor. He loved a good joke and enjoying spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Linda Whitesell Upole; one son, Larry “Sonny” Upole Jr. (Ellen); one daughter, Audrey Chacon (Victor); grandchildren, Daniel Higgins (Amy), Chris Higgins (Taryn), Sarah McElroy (Joshua), Kaelyn Bass, Samuel Chacon, and Rikki Harvey (Justin); great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Higgins, Jonah Higgins, Taylor Chacon, Allison Harvey and Nova Harvey; one brother, Floyd “Bub” Upole (Arlene); two sisters, Sherrie O’Connor (Mike), and Judy Edwards (Gary); and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. at Culdee Presbyterian Church. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and those attending must wear a face covering.
Memorial contributions may be made to Culdee Presbyterian Church, Youth Group, 916 N.C. 73, West End, NC 27376.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.