Larry Lee Tart, “PopTart,” 79, of Sanford, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at Crossroads Ministries in Broadway Friday, July 30, at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Lee Memory Gardens.
Larry was a route salesman for many years for Jesse Jones before starting his own business as Tart Enterprise. He lived to serve his customers, who became his lifelong friends. Larry was a founding member of Crossroads Church, where he served as a deacon for over 20 years. Since retirement, Larry has enjoyed his place at the lake and traveling with his motorcycle friends as often as he could. He will be sorely missed by so many people whose lives he has touched.
Mr. Tart is survived by his wife, Jackie Mitchell Tart; son, David Tart (Marlee); daughter, Angela Tart Gipson (John); stepson, Dustin Mitchell (Lauren); stepdaughters, Michelle Mitchell Johnson (Edwin) and Crystal Mitchell; grandchildren, Carson Tart, Walker Tart, Alivia Gipson, Rebecca Gipson, Wesley Gipson (Haley), Isabell Mitchell, Berkley Mitchell, Cassidy Johnson and Mylee Mitchell; two great-grandchildren; sister, Shelby Tart Raynor (J.F.); sisters-in-law, Rebecca Tart and Betty Tart; and many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Faye Stewart Tart; parents, Ulysses Alton Tart and Alma Byrd Tart; seven siblings; and stepgrandson, Caleb Johnson.
A visitation will be held before the service in the sanctuary at 1 p.m.
Memorials can be made to Crossroads Ministries, 107 Milton Ave., Broadway, NC 27505.
