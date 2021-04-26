Larry Lewis Griewe died peacefully in his home on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Southern Pines, at the age of 88.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife Norma Kay Griewe; their son, daughter-in-law and grandson, Greg, Leslie and William Griewe, along with their daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter, Ann, Bob and Holly Hilleman.
Larry was born on June 15, 1932. His parents, Cyrus and Ada Griewe, adopted him when he was one year old and raised him in Sac City, Iowa. He graduated from Morningside College with a degree in business. He married Norma Griewe, his college sweetheart on June 15, 1958. After moving to Grinnell, Iowa, Larry and Norma purchased the first of several “mom and pop” motels in Grinnell and Fairfield, Iowa. His children fondly remember him as a father who was active in Boy Scouts and educational matters.
Larry was an accomplished singer, often singing in plays and talent shows in college. He loved meeting people and never met a stranger. After moving to North Carolina, to be closer to his son, one of his favorite things to do was to purchase a trunkful of watermelons and deliver one to all his neighbors and new-found friends. Larry was an active and dedicated member of the Masons, Lions Club and First Baptist Church in Southern Pines and often volunteered at the church.
At this time no funeral is scheduled. When gatherings are allowed again, a celebration of his life will be held. Interment will occur at a later date, and he will be buried near his parents in Klemme, Iowa.
