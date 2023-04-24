The Rev. Larry K. Wolff, 81, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Pinehurst, after battling declining health.
Rev. Wolff was a respected pastor who served congregations in Massachusetts for over 30 years, retiring as pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Sudbury. He was a dedicated and passionate minister known for his theological insight and commitment to serving others. Rev. Wolff had many hobbies and interests, including a love of travel and exploration, a passion for Porsches, and a particular affection for German Shepherds.
He played a significant role in creating the Matthew 25 ministry and serving as the pastor of the preschool at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, in Southern Pines. If you would like to donate in his name to support these ministries, contact the church at (910) 692-2662 or visit www.oursaviouronline.org.
Rev. Wolff is survived by his brother, John H. Wolff; a nephew, Sean C. Wolff (Jennifer Stoker); and a great-niece, Sydney Erin Wolff, all of Columbia, S.C.
A service to honor his life will be held at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, in Southern Pines, on Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m. Please join family and friends for coffee and refreshments beginning at 10 a.m.
Fry and Pricket Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wolff family.