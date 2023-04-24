Larry K. Wolff

The Rev. Larry K. Wolff, 81, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Pinehurst, after battling declining health.  

Rev. Wolff was a respected pastor who served congregations in Massachusetts for over 30 years, retiring as pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Sudbury. He was a dedicated and passionate minister known for his theological insight and commitment to serving others. Rev. Wolff had many hobbies and interests, including a love of travel and exploration, a passion for Porsches, and a particular affection for German Shepherds. 