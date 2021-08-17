Larry Joe Adkins, 63, of Pinehurst, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at The Greens at Pinehurst.
Larry was born April 22, 1958, in Chapmanville, W.Va., to the late Millard and Ersie Stollings Adkins.
He is survived by his son, Joseph “Joey” Adkins; and daughter, Katherine “Katie” Adkins.
After college, Larry worked for Air Products as a chemical engineer. His career provided him the opportunity to live in several states. He enjoyed live music, playing both the guitar and banjo. He loved playing pool and golf and was a master wood worker.
The family will have a private celebration of his life.
