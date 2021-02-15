Larry Hough Flinchum, 78, of Carthage, passed on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, followed by a visitation time. He will be laid to rest at Pinelawn Memorial Park in a private family service.
Mr. Flinchum was born Sept. 27, 1942, in Moore County, to the late Ira and Zona Hough Flinchum. He retired with over 30 years of service in law enforcement. He enjoyed skeet shooting with friends. He will be greatly missed and is loved by his family.
Mr. Flinchum is survived by his daughters, Debbie Flinchum Leonard and husband, Eddie, of Carthage, and Vicki Kay Edgington, of Carthage; five grandsons; three great-grandsons; and his friend, Anita Stanton.
Mr. Flinchum was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Lynne Tevepaugh; and a brother, Roger Flinchum.
Memorial donations can be made in memory of Larry Flinchum to the Children’s Shriners Hospital.
