Larry D. Garner

Larry David Garner, 81, of Carthage, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Yates Thagard Baptist Church, with Pastor Steven Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests that everyone please wear face masks.
Larry was born Aug. 8, 1940, in Carthage, to the late Hugh Lineberry Garner and Shula Lewis Garner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Clayton Evans; sisters, Mabel Daniels, Alma Seward Sharpe, Irene Douglas and Judy Dudley; brothers, Jimmy, Paul and Fred; brothers-in-law, Bob Daniels, Alfred Seward and Tom Sharpe; and sister-in-law, Nell Garner.
Larry loved the Lord and cherished his family. He was a lifelong farmer who loved working in his garden and tending his beautiful yard as noted by the beautiful yellow flowers blooming in late September. He found great joy in being on his lawn mower and his tractor, keeping the farm beautiful. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend and will be truly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Gibbons Garner; daughters, Lisa Evans, of Cameron, and Ramona Whitaker (Keith), of Carthage; brothers, Darrell Garner (Bonnie), of Bear Creek, and Robert Garner (Sybil), of Southern Pines; grandchildren, Matthew Evans (Stacy), Amanda Evans Criscoe (Nathan), Nolan Evans (Meritte), Jacob Whitaker (Chelsey) and Marissa Whitaker; great-grandchildren, Landon, Chandler, Ella, Camden and Cora; sister-in-law, Jean Garner; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yates Thagard Baptist Church, 3820 Vass-Carthage Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
Condolences may be made at www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.