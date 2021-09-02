He fought a good fight, he kept his faith and he was ready. Larry Bernard Baker Sr. was born Dec. 17, 1955, in Fayetteville. He departed this life Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at his home in Southern Pines.
Larry served in the U.S. Army for four years of his early adulthood. He had many trades, but flooring was his favorite. He enjoyed fishing and having a good time with family and friends. He never met a stranger and always found a way to turn a frown into a smile.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Mack James Baker and Nealie Jane Williams Baker; and his biological mother, Hannah Graham Baker.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his wife, Clarice Jones Baker, of Southern Pines; two children from his first wife, the late Mary Ann Baker-Leonard: K’Hendra and Larry Baker, both of Rochester, N.Y.; brothers, Illie Baker Sr. and Brent Baker Sr.; sisters, Maxine Baker, Dianna Baker Monroe (Joey), and Julie Baker (Alfonza); mother-in-law, Evangelist Lydia Jones; brothers- and sisters-law, Arvetra Jones (Ruth), Joyce Jones Rodgers (Charles), Gloria Jones Copeland, Aretha Jones Chavis (David), Miriam Jones Crawford (Dwight), Audrina Jones Bunton (William) Ciblena Jones Gwendell (Gurley), and Denise Goodwin-Baker; aunts, Veela Graham Baker, Annie Ruth Williams Bullock, Martha Williams Moses (Charles) and Dorothy Williams Hair (Marshal); six grandchildren; a great host of beloved nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
The Baker family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of FirstHealth Hospice for their care and services. Thank you to all for the thoughts and prayers.
A private memorial will be held by his siblings at a later date.