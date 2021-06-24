LaPortia Annice Wooten, 41, died Sunday, June 20, 2021.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, June 27, with a viewing from 1 to 2 p.m., with the service at 2 p.m., at Christ Way Community Church, 15767 U.S. 15-501, Aberdeen.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Annie “Pat” Mincer; father, Wilton Dunlap; two sisters, Dashonda Ivy and Monique Waddell; grandmother, Annie M. White; a niece and five nephews whom she loved as her own: Jarrin, Justin, Ciana, Trevion, Demetrius and Ceaven; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.