L. Peter Katavolos

The family of Lycurgus Peter Katavolos sadly announce his passing Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the age of 100, at home in Pinehurst.
Born Nov. 15, 1921, in Brooklyn, N.Y., Peter was one of five sons of Sophie and Peter Katavolos. He graduated from Sewanhaka High School and attended Hofstra University prior to enlisting in the Army Air Corps when the United States entered World War II. Peter leaves behind his beloved wife of 27 years, Madeleine Spencer Harding Katavolos; twin daughters, Diana Katavolos, of Southern Pines, and Mary Lee Katavolos Hanafey, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and grandson, Christopher Hamilton Sloan, of Venice, Fla. He was predeceased by his first wife of 46 years, Mary Staikos Katavolos, and four brothers. Peter was part owner of a container shipping business in New York and a textile mill in Rockingham.
In 1962, Peter and Mary made North Carolina their permanent residence, restoring an historic estate, “Hibernia.” Peter and Mary donated land from “Hibernia” to what is now the Penick Village. An avid golfer, Peter was an early member of the Country Club of North Carolina and enjoyed card playing with friends into his late 90s. As a child of the Depression, he used to say, “We didn’t know we were poor because everyone else was, too.” He worked hard throughout his life and traveled the world. He was proud of his Greek heritage and often expressed how lucky he was. With his passing, another member of “The Greatest Generation” departs. His was a charmed and happy life, a long life well and fully lived. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Foundation of FirstHealth, Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
