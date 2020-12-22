Luther Farrell Chalflinch, 78, went to be with his Lord, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 18, 1942, in Moore County, son of J.R. Chalflinch and Gertrude Brown Chalflinch.
Farrell was a man who loved the Lord, his church and his church family. He enjoyed making people laugh. No matter how he felt, he was always smiling and picking on his family in good humor. When able, he enjoyed fishing and NASCAR; or helping his wife crack pecans and peel pears in preparing for Christmas gifts. He will leave a void in the lives of his family and friends.
The family will have a visitation, Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Faith Fellowship Church, 5015 Hatcher Hill Road, Wallace, S.C., from 1 to 2 p.m., with the funeral to start at 2 p.m. The Rev. Richard Rainwater, the Rev. Michael Poindexter and the Rev. Brantley Moore will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Cohoon Chalflinch, of the home; daughters, Velena Chalflinch, of Wallace, S.C. and Kathleen Seawell (Gary), of Carthage; sons, Michael Broadwater (Anne), of Wallace, S.C., and Keith Broadwater (Tammy), of Waynesville; brothers, Sammy Chalflinch, of Goodview, Va., and Jimmy Chalflinch, of Carthage; sisters, Carol Sweet and Wilma McNeil, both of Robbins, and Mae Moore, of Troy: 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory, Hamlet, is serving the Chalflinch family.
