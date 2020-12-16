Kruno Huitzingh, 76, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his home in Pinehurst.
He was born May 20, 1944, in Dordrecht, Netherlands, the son of George and Henderina Brinks Huitzingh. Kruno graduated from Blue Island High School and then spent two years in Alaska with the U.S. Army. Kruno spent his early years with CNA insurance and AG BECKER in Chicago. Kruno’s career took him to New York, Massachusetts, Colorado and back to his beloved Chicago to finish his career on the board of the Chicago Stock Exchange.
Kruno is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara; a sister, Ineke Roessler, of La Grange, Ill., and two much loved nephews and their families, Stephen Roessler (Katy) and Brian Roessler (Jessica), of La Grange, Ill.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Kruno’s name to Given Library, P.O. Box 159, Pinehurst, NC 28370.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.