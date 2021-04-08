Kristy Kay Scherer, 66, of Southern Pines, formerly of Piqua, Ohio, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A native of Piqua, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Leo Grant and Nila Jeanette Yaney Scherer. Kristy was a graduate of Ohio University and earned her masters degree at the University of Dayton.
She is survived by her children, Scott Ramer and wife, Hope, of Columbus, Ohio, and Lindy Gase and husband, Mark, of Findlay, Ohio; sister, Nancy Evans and husband, Tom, of Ohio; brother, Andy Scherer and wife, Angie, of Carthage; four grandchildren, Therese, Catherine, Lillian, and James.
Kristy had a soft spot in her heart for those who suffer from mental illness. She served them in many capacities over the years at a mental health crisis center, as a counselor and at a state mental health call line. She sometimes worked with clients that others might label “difficult,” but she passionately felt that all people should be treated with compassion and dignity, and her clients quickly warmed to her.
Kristy enjoyed over two decades with her significant other, Dan Brown. They cherished their many camping trips together over the years. Kristy always wanted to get outdoors, tending to her yard work, taking walks, and years ago, growing large vegetable gardens.
One of the highlights of Kristy’s life was her role as “Grammy” to her four grandchildren in Ohio. She always looked forward to her twice-a-year visits, where she would treat her grandkids to trips to the zoo, children’s museum, historical villages, game and movie nights, and lots of ice cream. Therese, Catherine, Lily and Jimmy will sorely miss their monthly greeting cards from Grammy, her “pick a dollar any dollar” game, Grammy snuggles, and most of all, her unwavering support and encouragement of their latest interests and hobbies.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. John Forbes officiating. Committal will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Powell Funeral Home is serving the Scherer family.
Condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.