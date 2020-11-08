Kory Frye, loving husband and father, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the age of 61, from a rare and aggressive carcinoma.
Kory was born on October 28, 1958, in Portland, Ore., to Veva and Alburney Frye. A lifelong patriot, Kory’s love for his country led him to enlist in the U.S. Army in 1976, where he served as a career soldier in the Special Forces, participating in sensitive missions all over the world. He retired in 2004 as a decorated sergeant major. On March 19, 1990, he married Kimberly Marie Warrick. Together they raised four daughters, Jessica, Christi, Sarah and Jill, and one son, Caleb.
Kory had a curious, creative spirit and an exceptional eye for detail. He enjoyed woodworking, gunsmithing, cooking, knitting, gardening and fly-tying. He was an autodidact whose extensive research and quick learning allowed him to master an impressive array of skills. His family and friends will admire his many creations for generations to come.
Kory also was adventurous, and a lover of the outdoors. In his younger years, he enjoyed mountaineering and skiing, scuba diving and cycling, and he had a lifelong love of fishing, especially fly fishing. For him, fishing was an exercise in observation as much as it was an attempt to catch fish. He would survey the water for a good hole, match his tackle to flies on the stream, find the perfect run to cast into and when a fish rose to take his fly, it was a toss-up whether or not he would set the hook. For him, a great deal of the fun was already had. He dreamed of traveling the country with Kim and catching, or at least coaxing, a fish in each of the 50 states.
Kory was a great storyteller. His effortless humor, coupled with the richness of his life’s experiences, allowed him to weave wild tales that often sounded fantastic, but would nonetheless later prove to be true.
He was loved by many. He was kind, generous and accepting and considered many who were not blood relatives to be members of the family.
He is survived by his wife Kim; five children, Jessica, Christi, Sarah, Jill and Caleb; eight grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws; and many others that he considered to be family.
In honor of his life, the family has established a memorial fundraiser to support cancer research. To donate, or for more information about the fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/35yFdvb
