Knox Van Buren “Van” Matthews Jr., 83, of Aberdeen, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Seven Lakes Memory Care, after a long battle with cancer and dementia. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Bethesda Cemetery, with the Rev. David Burroughs officiating. The family will receive friends at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. The family is observing all COVID-19 guidelines and request that everyone attending wear masks. Van was born in Aberdeen to the late Knox V. Matthews Sr. and Rebecca Tate Matthews. He was a graduate of Aberdeen High School and attended N.C. State University. Van helped run his family’s business, the Aberdeen Packing Company for many years, before joining the N.C. Department of Corrections, from which he retired after over 20 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Baker Matthews, three sons, Knox V. Matthews III and his wife, Mollie, of Valdese, Benjamin C. Matthews, of Aberdeen, and William C. Matthews and wife, Linda, of Southport; his sisters, Iris M. Tilley, of Durham, and Fay M. Honeycutt, of Aberdeen; his brother, Bob Matthews, of Aberdeen; and two granddaughters, Amanda and Alyson Matthews. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ashley Heights Baptist Church, 10351 Aberdeen Road, Aberdeen, NC 28315. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.