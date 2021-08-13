Kit W. Hudson

Kit Washam Hudson, of Southern Pines, died July 26, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospital, in Winston-Salem.
She obtained a bachelor’s degree in English from George Mason University, started her career at the CIA and later held positions in technical writing and journalism. She was a fan of sports cars, flowers, cats and her teacup poodle, Karina, who could be seen with her shopping. She loved making people smile with special gifts, celebrating many occasions with fun seasonal clothing and decorations for her walker/cane. Faith in God sustained her and now gives us hope.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James William and Barbara Carleton Washam; and her brother Scott Carleton Washam.
She is survived by two sisters, Kris Washam Kretzmann and Karen Washam Youngblood; three nephews; two nieces; one grandnephew; and two grandnieces. Graveside services were held Aug. 1, at Highland Park Cemetery, Mayfield, Ky.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines