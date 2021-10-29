Kinsley F. Barber

Kinsley Faith Barber was born to Sarah Leeann Nunley and Mitchell Dalton Barber Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. She died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Brenner Children’s Hospital.
Kinsley passed gently into the arms of Jesus about 4:30 a.m. with her Mommy, Daddy, Pappy, and Aunt Kaitlyn by her side.
Our sweet baby is survived by so many loved ones who cherish the short 10 weeks they had with her. Kinsley’s precious big sister, Emma Grace, will surely miss her. Kinsley had many family members who passed before her: “Paw Paw” Leon Nunley and great-grandparents,
“Nana” Nancy Sheffield, “Papa” John Barber, “Memaw” Anne Barber, Great-Grandma Grace Nunley, and others, many of whom awaited her in Heaven.
Although her life here on earth was very short, Kinsley touched so many lives. She was a cherished daughter, sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece and cousin who will never be forgotten.
In addition to her parents, Kinsley is survived by her great-grandparents, Great Grandpa “G.G. Pa” Steve Sheffield, Great Grandma “Memaw” Katherine Murray, Great Grandpa “Papaw” Jimmy Murray, Great Grandpa James Nunley; grandparents, “Nana” Sandra Murray, “Pappy” Raymond Barber, and “Grandmama” Michele Barber; her aunts and uncles, Breanna and Justin Hamlett, Kaitlyn Beane, Holly Huymaier, Mallory Barber and Nash Barber. Miss Kinsley also leaves behind many cousins who loved her deeply.
We had hoped and prayed for a miracle for our sweet baby girl, but sometimes miracles come in the least expected ways. We believe that the Bible teaches us that every person that Jesus ever performed a miracle on, eventually died. Miracles can come through the good and the bad of life…they are designed to bring us to Jesus. We are believing that Kinsley’s miracle will lead many to Christ.
“The Lord called me before my birth; from within the womb He called my name.” — Isaiah 49:1b
Kinsley’s life will live on in the lives of others because her Mommy and Daddy made the selfless decision to donate her heart valves to others. Her life has truly been a gift to so many.
We would love to say thank-you for all the prayers, kind words of encouragement, and gifts that have been showered upon our family. It would be our honor if you would join us for a time of fellowship with friends, family, and food on Sunday, Nov. 7. We invite you to join us for worship at 11 a.m. at Middle Cross Baptist Church in Seven Lakes. We will begin the celebration of Kinsley’s life at noon with lunch in the fellowship hall. The memorial service will begin at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor David Reynolds officiating.
Memorials in memory of Kinsley Faith Barber may send it to Middle Cross Baptist Youth Group, P.O. Box 757. West End, NC 27376.
We would like to extend our gratitude to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen, Hollyfield Design and Middle Cross Baptist Church for the grace and compassion shown to us during this very difficult time.