Kimberly F. Chandler

Kimberly Fasick Chandler, 63, of Jackson Springs, formerly of Sanford, passed away Monday May 8, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family.
Kim was born in Lee County to Betty Cole Fasick Hall and the late James Russell Fasick. She was preceded in death by her stepson, Jeffrey Chandler Jr.
Kim worked as a registered nurse for over 25 years at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in behavioral services.
Kim enjoyed spending time with family, riding the Harley-Davidson trike with her husband, trips to the beach, and bird watching, especially hummingbirds. She was the vice president of the American Legion, Post 72, Ladies Auxiliary in Aberdeen.
Mrs. Chandler is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Todd Chandler; daughter, Angela Jordan Brannan (Eddie), of Sanford; her mother, Betty Cole Fasick Hal,l of Pinehurst; a grandson, Eddie Jordan Brannan; and stepdaughter, Jennifer Johnson (Gordon), of South Carolina.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 20, at Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home. Visitation for friends and family will begin at 1 p.m., followed by memorial service promptly at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Buffalo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Attn: Gift Processing, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016; or to Carolina Animal Rescue and Adoption (CARA), P.O. Box 2642, Sanford, NC 27331-2642.