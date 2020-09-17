Kimberly Ann Eden, 49, of Pinebluff, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Born on April 29, 1971, in Wurzerburg, Germany, to Brenda Carol Peake and the late Bertis Gene Eden, Kimberly had two loves — her love for Brent and her love for providing treatment to children with substance abuse and related issues.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son, Brent Alexander Eden; one sister, Christina Eden Williams; three nieces, Ashley Nicole Giles, Brianna Leigh Giles and Cierra Rae Daniel; great- niece, Teegan Baylor; great-nephew, Nathaniel Baylor; and her beloved cats, Tia and Caffrey.
A celebration of Kimberly’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Moore County Humane Society.
