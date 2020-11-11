Kevin L. Smith

Kevin Louis Smith, 56, of Southern Pines, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services are Friday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Deliverance Church of God Inc., 152 Hodgins St., Southern Pines.
A walk-through viewing is Thursday, Nov. 12, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Ten visitors are allowed at a time; masks and social distancing are required.
Interment follows at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Southern Pines.
Mr. Smith was a member of St. Peter Deliverance Church Of God, and was formerly employed by Mid Pines Golf Resort and the Country Club of North Carolina.
Survivors include siblings, Richard Smith (Faye), Dorothine Cethas (Joseph), Thomas Smith (Brenda), Wilma Allen (James), Roger Smith, Ella Smith, Betty Smith, Diane Barnes (Ronald), and Burnice Smith; and a host of other relatives
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home of Southern Pines.