Kenneth R. Crow

Kenneth Raymond Crow, 62, of Pinehurst, went home to be with his Savior Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
He was the son of the late Marvin Boyd Crow and Betty Thompson Crow, formerly of Greenville, S.C.
Ken lived a life marked by his faith, a positive outlook, and selfless service. He never met a stranger and never hesitated to help someone who needed it. Ken had a gift for remembering names and making everyone feel important. His greatest joy was being with family and friends, especially if it involved Wolfpack sports, and watching his son play golf.
Ken was born in Greer, S.C. and moved with his family to Whispering Pines in 1973. He graduated from Union Pines High School in the class of 1976, where he played golf and football. He was inducted into the Union Pines Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012. He earned a BA in business administration from Campbell University in 1980.
Ken had a lifelong passion for the game of golf. He loved every facet of the game including teaching, club operations and the relationships he developed over more than 40 years in the industry. He taught hundreds of golfers from all walks of life. He had a special love and talent for teaching and mentoring junior golfers, many who went on to college and professional careers.
During his career, Ken worked at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club for over 20 years as a teaching professional, head of the Pinehurst Golf Advantage Schools, golf operations manager and in business development. He helped revitalized the Daufuskie Island (South Carolina) Club and Resort as club manager, and served as general manager for Pinehurst National for 10 years. Most recently Ken was a regional vice president for Century Golf Partners (Dallas, Texas), overseeing the Triangle Golf Portfolio in North Carolina.
Ken was dedicated to serving his community. He was instrumental in bringing the U.S. Kids World Championship to the area. He served on boards for the Moore County Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Public Education Foundation, and the Campbell University Business School Board of Advisers. He was an ambassador for the area wherever he went. Ken was an active member of First Baptist Church, Southern Pines, where he served as a deacon, and member of the stewardship committee. He loved greeting on Sunday mornings with his son, Benjamin. All who knew him will remember his radiant smile.
Ken is survived by his wife of 25 years, Melody Dossenbach Crow; and son, Benjamin, of Pinehurst. In addition, he is survived by sisters Kathy Farren (Bob), Pinehurst, and Karen Deaton (Bruce), Greenville, S.C.; nieces and nephews, Casey Farren (Megan and Gray), Raleigh, Kristin Farren, Asheville, Annie Deaton, Shelby, and Caleb Deaton, Greenville, S.C.; uncles, Ronnie Crow, Pinehurst, and Al Nichols, Lynchburg, Va.; and many cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening Aug. 31, at Boles Funeral Home, 425 West Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
A memorial service to celebrate Ken’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at First Baptist Church, 200 East New York Ave., Southern Pines, with Dr. David Helms and Dr. Tom Allen officiating. The family and the church suggest face coverings be worn to protect themselves and others for the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Care Fund or FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; the UNCG Men’s Golf Team, c/o UNCG Men’s Golf Coach Terrance Stewart, 337 Coleman Building, Greensboro, NC 27402; or First Baptist Church, 200 East New York Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines.