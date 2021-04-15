Kenneth “Cowboy” Jay Lyston Sr., 65, formerly of St. Louis, Mo., passed quietly Tuesday, April 13, at his home outside of Robbins.
He is survived by his wife, Noreen Keith Lyston; and son, Dillion Coyote Lyston, of Robbins. He also has a son, Kenneth Jay Lyston Jr., of Magnolia Springs, Ala.; and a daughter, Amanda Sue Lyston, of Immokalee, Fla. He is also survived by seven granddaughters; two grandsons; and two great- grandchildren; as well as many friends. Services entrusted to Midstate Cremation and Funeral Service.