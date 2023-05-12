Kenneth G. Brown

Kenneth Gay Brown, 96, of Pinehurst, passed away at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst, on Monday, May 8, 2023. Kenneth was born in Gadsden, Ala., March 21, 1927, to Alphus Jesse Brown and Margaret Elizabeth Gay.

Ken was five when his mother and stepfather, Harry Artz, went to Java, Indonesia, for Good Year Tire and Rubber Company, where Harry was an executive VP. He learned Dutch, which was taught in the schools. At the age of 13, Ken and his family moved back to Gadsden, Ala. While in Gadsden he joined the Boy Scouts. He graduated from the Columbia Military Academy in Tennessee. Ken got his pilot’s license at the age 16, held instrument and commercial ratings, and owned his own aircraft most of his life.