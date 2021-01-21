Kenneth E. Davis

Kenneth Eugene Davis, 70, of Westmoore, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, surrounded by his family.
Kenneth was born on Feb. 19, 1950, in Moore County, to the late Mabel Davis. He enjoyed all sports, playing basketball and softball. Kenneth worked for many years in the textile industry until his retirement. He was an avid Duke fan, and also liked golf, deer hunting and keeping a clean car. Kenneth loved his family and enjoyed any time spent with them, especially with his granddaughters, whom he adored. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Davis.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 45 years, Phyllis; daughters, Sharon Cole (Craig), Karen Whitt (Shane), and Jennifer Bowe (Chad); granddaughters, Amelia and Elsie Bowe; brothers, Pete Davis (Eva), and Johnny Davis (Paulette), all of Westmoore; sister, Judy Spivey, of Robbins; many nieces, nephews and friends; and his beloved dog, Oscar.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Pine Rest Cemetery in Robbins, with Pastor Chris Wilson officiating along with Stephen Bowe.
Visitation will be held Saturday Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Home in Robbins.
The family would like to thank the staff and providers at PMC Pulmonary Department, especially Stephanie Bartell, RN and the staff at FirstHealth CSU.
Memorials may be made to Duke Children's Hospital, 300 W Morgan St., Durham, NC 27701.
Kennedy Funeral Home is honored to serve the Davis family.
