Kenneth A. Book

Kenneth Allen Book, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, he returned home to New York, where he met the love of his life, Beverly Stanton Book. They were married for 62 years and raised three children.
He followed his passion for repairing watches, clocks and selling jewelry. In September 1959, he earned his degree at The American Watchmakers Association in Lancaster, Pa. In 1975, he was granted the rare but prestigious “Master Watchmaker of America.” Mr. Book owned the Time Out clock shop in Aberdeen for nearly 30 years.
A direct, fair and compassionate man, he is survived by his wife, Beverly; sister, Janet and her husband, Jack; daughter, Trish Mahoney; son, Kenneth Book and his wife, Lori; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
They take peace in knowing that he is reunited with his son, Robert Book, in heaven.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced in The Pilot.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kenneth’s name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
