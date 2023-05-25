Kenji Nicholi Watts May 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Master Kenji Nicholi Watts, age 4, of Raleigh, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at WakeMed North Hospital in Raleigh. Service arrangements entrusted to McLeod Funeral Home of Southern Pines Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., May 24, 2023 Calendar May 25 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Thu, May 25, 2023 May 25 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Thu, May 25, 2023 May 26 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Fri, May 26, 2023 May 26 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Fri, May 26, 2023 May 26 Encore Unscripted Fri, May 26, 2023