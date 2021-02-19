Kellie D. Furr

Kellie Denise Furr, 31, of Southport, left this earth Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Kellie was born and raised in Moore County. She graduated from Union Pines High School and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Stacy Locklear and Helen “Hallie” Locklear; and grandfather, Ray Furr.
She is survived by her parents, Kenneth and Karen Furr; sister, Kimberly Furr Davis and husband, Payson; nephew, Gray Davis; niece, Madison Davis; and grandmother, Margaret Furr.
From birth, Kellie was a Daddy’s girl and her Mama’s heart. She adored spending time with her nephew, Gray, and niece, Maddie. She loved being outdoors with sweet puppy, Daisy, at her side.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Culdee Presbyterian Church Cemetery, West End.
“He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever.” — Revelation 21:4
