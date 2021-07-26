Keilah K. Goff

Keilah Jo Kuzminski Goff transitioned peacefully at her Dunn home early Saturday morning, July 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
A native of Moore County, Keilah was born March 25, 1966, to Kathryn “Kitty” Deaton Kuzminski, of Aberdeen, and the late Stanley John “Steve” Kuzminski at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville.
She was a 1984 graduate of Pinecrest High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in radio, television and motion pictures from UNC-CH in 1988, where she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon Sorority. After graduating, she held various jobs within her field of study in Mississippi. She then turned her focus toward family and dedicated her time to raising and educating her four children. Through five moves and multiple deployments during her husband’s Air Force career, she continued to care for her children and family. Keilah and family returned to North Carolina in 2008, settling in Dunn. She rekindled her career in communications as a reporter at the Daily Record, which intensified her love for her adopted hometown. In addition to reporting about the local area, she enjoyed participating in productions with Harnett Regional Theatre. Her passion for Dunn led to her position as the inaugural director of the Downtown Dunn Development Corporation. She made the hard decision to step away from her new position when she was diagnosed in late 2017 with stage IV colorectal cancer. From then on, she became a fierce advocate for colorectal screening and awareness — check your colon!
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 32 years, Jerry Christopher “Chris” Goff, of Dunn; sons, Cameron, of Hamlet, and Daniel, of Cary; daughters, Cailin and Morgan, of Dunn; brothers, David Kuzminski (Wendy), of Hillsborough, and Daniel Kuzminski (Lauren), of Seven Devils; sister, Kathy Riley (Jim), of Wake Forest; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service was held 10 a.m. Monday at Greenwood Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Howard Dudley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fight CRC, 134 Park Central Square No. 210, Springfield, MO 65806; Harnett Regional Theatre, 112 N. Wilson Ave., Dunn, NC 28334; or First Presbyterian Church of Dunn, 901 N. Park Ave., Dunn, NC 28334.
