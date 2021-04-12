Kay Frances Keith Peele, 82, of Cameron, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home, with her family by her side.
She was born April 22, 1938, in Moore County, to the late Aubrey Leon Keith Sr. and Blannie Crouse Keith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Aubrey Leon Keith Jr.
Kay was a graduate of Vass Lakeview High School and Hardbarger Business College in Raleigh. Known for her servant’s heart and hardworking hands, Kay was always willing to give of her time and talents. She served the Lord faithfully in many ways as a lifetime member of Cameron Presbyterian Church. She loved flowers and working in her garden to share the bounty of her blessings. She was generous to her family and community and always willing to help. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She retired from BB&T, in Vass, to be a full time “Grannie Kay” and “Kay Kay,” picking up grandsons from school and spending weekends at their beach house in Oak Island. As a farmer’s wife, she spent her days helping Clinton raise beef cattle, picking him up from the field and taking cows to the sale. She was a faithful friend and partner for over 62 years. Together they created a life that will leave a legacy of grit and grace.
She is survived by her husband, Clinton Gray Peele; son Gary Peele and wife, Joanna, of Oak Island; daughter, Sheila Peele Sineath and husband, Jimmy, of Cameron; son, Dwayne Peele and wife, Debbie, of Cameron; sister, Doreene Tant and husband, Jerry, of Matthews; brother, Phillip Keith and wife, Patsy, of Carthage; sister, Sandra Winstead, of Oak Island; brother, Richard Keith and wife, Beth, of Harkers Island; sister-in-law, Doris Keith, of Cameron; grandchildren, Jamie Borem and husband, Lyle, Scott Sineath and wife, Cortney, Garrison Peele and fiancee, Savannah Hutchinson, Cody Peele and Patrick Peele; great-grandchildren, Levi, Ruby and Amelia Borem and June Sineath; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 17, at 2 p.m. at Cameron Presbyterian Church Cemetery. There will not be a formal visitation, but friends are welcome to visit at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Kay’s memory to “The Kay Keith Peele Scholarship Fund,” c/o Cameron Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 68, Cameron, NC 28326.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.