Kathy L. Peitz

Kathy Louise Peitz, 61, of Aberdeen, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Born on June 8, 1960, in Biloxi, Miss., to the late James and Betty Bridges, Kathy deeply loved her family, animals and above all else, the Lord. She often could be found reading her Bible on the back porch and listening to the birds singing around her. She helped shape the lives of many children with the home daycare she had for more than 30 years. She also enjoyed being a hairdresser and making everyone around her look beautiful.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, David Wayne Peitz; two daughters, Stephanie Hardy (Bobby), and Stacey Yarbrough (Brandon); four siblings, Thomas Bryan, Brenda Puckett, Tammy Jones (Ricky) and Dena Sessoms (Greg); and four grandchildren, Tripp and Christian Hardy, and Brayden and Bailey Yarbrough.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Beulah Hill Baptist Church, with a service following at 3 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations in Kathy’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.