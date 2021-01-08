Kathryn Murphy Sellers, 89, of Southern Pines, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Originally from Wilmington, Del., Kathryn was salutatorian of her graduating class at Wilmington High School and attended the University of Delaware, where she graduated with a bachelor of science in education. Though she taught across the U.S. and overseas as a military wife, Kathryn spent most of her teaching career at Southern Pines Middle, where she became the school’s first teacher of the gifted and talented (AIG) self-contained program.
Kathryn was an avid gardener, prolific reader and doting mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her large family.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Sellers; daughter, Elizabeth Sellers; sons, Kurt and Michael Sellers; two grandchildren, Audrey and Christopher Sellers; brother, Peter Murphy; and sisters, Helen Murphy and Mary Murphy Grajewsky.
She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth McKinney, of Wilmington, Del.; daughters, Kathy Sellers (husband Steven Russell), of Auburn, Wash., Carol Sellers, of Southern Pines, and Karen Sellers Lewis (husband Rick), of Whispering Pines; sons, Carl Sellers Jr (wife Kathleen), of Edison, Ga., Stephen Sellers (wife Brenda), of Hampstead, and Wayne Sellers (wife Barbara), of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Mark Sellers, of Greensboro; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sandhills Community College Horticultural Garden in her memory.
