Kathryn “Kathy” Anne Waschsen of West End, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
She was born March 24, 1954, to her parents Margaret and Stephen Cole, formerly of Hamilton Ontario, Canada, who predeceased her.
She is survived by her children, Stephanie Stone and Mikey Waschsen, of West End; and her grandchildren, Payton Stone, Camron Stone and Sorya Stone, of West End.
Memorials can be given to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303 or www.cancer.org.
No services are planned at this time.
God Called You Home
God looked around his garden
and found an empty space.
Then He looked down upon the earth
and saw your tired face.
He put his arms around you,
and lifted you to rest.
God’s garden must be beautiful,
for He only takes the best.
He knew that you were suffering,
He knew you were in pain.
He saw the road was getting rough,
and the hills were hard to climb.
So He closed your weary eyes,
and whispered, “Peace be thine.”
It broke our hearts to lose you,
but you did not go alone.
For part of us went with you,
the day God called you home.
— Lindsey Zacher
