Kathrene Bobbitt Collins, 91, formerly of Aberdeen, and Norwood, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 29, 2020, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Albemarle.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen, with Rev. Aaron Edwards and the Rev. Bill Roberts officiating. Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects at Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Mrs. Collins was born May 23, 1929, in Hoke County, to the late Adolphus Talmadge and Nellie Castevens Bobbitt. She was last employed with Norwood Department Store as manager of the fabric department. She was a former member of Page Memorial United Methodist Church, in Aberdeen, and First United Methodist Church, in Norwood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Earl Collins (May 25, 1994); and daughter, Nellie Thompson (Oct. 27, 2020); brothers, Walter, Talmadge and David Bobbitt; and sisters, Margaret Tarlton and Sue Adams.
She is survived by her son, Robert Earl “Bob” Collins and wife, Mary, of Hudson, Mass.; daughter, Carolyn Collins Edwards and husband, Doug, of Mount Pleasant; and son-in-law, Harold Thompson, of Norwood; grandchildren, Joy Rienknecht and husband, Jim, with daughters Casey and Emily, of Howell, N.J., James Collins and wife, Marcia, with son, Santiago, of Arundel, Maine, and Aaron Edwards and wife, Amanda, of Kannapolis; and a sister, Carol Wright and husband, Walter, of Aberdeen.
Memorials may be made to Page Memorial Methodist Church, P.O. Box 695, Aberdeen, NC 28315; First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 948, Norwood, NC 28128; Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N First St., Albemarle, NC 28001; or American Kidney Fund, 7020 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28227 (www.kidneyfund.org).