Kathleen H. Bessler Apr 24, 2023

Kathleen Hernecek Bessler, 71, of Carthage, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.Kathleen was born Aug. 11, 1951, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Stanley and Rose Baginski Hernecek.Kathleen is survived by her son, Charles McKinley Frum II; grandson, Cade Frum; sister, Diane Rinaldi; brother, Kenneth Hernecek (Juanita); nieces and nephews, Cindy, Missy, Tori, Ken Jr. and Desiree.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Hernecek; and brother-in-law, Rich Rinaldi. A memorial service is planned for a later date in Cleveland, Ohio.Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.