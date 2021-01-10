Kathleen Bedinger

Kathleen “Pam” Bedinger, 79, of Aberdeen, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at her home in the Jackson Hamlet Community.
Born Jan. 6, 1942, in Jackson Hamlet, to the late Herbert and Helen Williams, Pam attended school at Our Lady of Victory and later was a 1959 graduate of Berkley High School. She worked for the water department of the town of Southern Pines for 25 years.
She is survived by one daughter, Sibyl Russ and her husband, Xavier; one sister, Marjorie Williams Matthews (William); two grandsons, Adam and Michael Russ; numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
A private service will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Interment is at Jackson Hamlet Community Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.