Kathleen “Kay” Tamison Adams Asbill, 66, of Aberdeen, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home Chapel in Pinehurst.
Kay was born May 3, 1956, in Michigan, to the late Edward Garbino Adams Jr. and Maphra Sheppard Adams McCoy. She grew up in the Pinebluff community that encased many wonderful memories of Pinebluff Lake, church and the community of Pinebluff. Kay graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business from St. Andrews Presbyterian College. Kay loved her family and made wonderful memories with her two sons, Timmy and Justin, where she would spend time with them enjoying camping and fishing. She worked her adult working career in the hospitality industry and many will remember her from her long career in management at Finch’s in downtown Southern Pines. Kay also had a long career as manager of the Wine Cellar in downtown Southern Pines, where she made many friends and wonderful clients during her time there. Kay also worked for many years with Laurie Rich Catering in Pinehurst and also Vito’s Ristorante and Pizzeria in Southern Pines. Kay was passionate about reading and was a wealth of knowledge as a result of her love of books. For many years, she was a member of a book club with her friends.
Kay was very compassionate in helping her nephews learn to read while they were being homeschooled. She was very active in the lives of her nieces and nephews and would often be found supporting them in all of their activities. What comes to mind when you think of Kay is a “no judgement zone,” a feeling when people are really connected to you and they care. Kay always made everyone feel like she genuinely cared about the humanity in any topic of conversation she had. She expressed unconditional love. Her love and dynamic smile will surely be missed. She was a one-of-a-kind Kay.
She is survived by her son, Justin Asbill, of Aberdeen; her siblings, Danny Adams (Traci), of Southern Pines, Timmy Adams (Suzie), of Pinehurst, Clara Rackley, of Mt. Olive, Myra Hamilton (Chris), of Chapin, S.C., Jean Jackson (Greg), of Pinebluff, and Darell McCoy (Carol), of New Hill, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Asbill.
Kay’s love of reading leads the family to request that memorial contributions be made to Moore County Literacy Council, P.O. Box 1966, Southern Pines, NC 28388.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
