Katharine M. Slater

On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Katharine Moore Slater, loving wife, mother and Mimi, joined her Heavenly Father at the age of 83.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerome W. Slater Jr.; her son, Jerome W. Slater III; her daughter, Katie O’Bryan; her sister, Susie Gabriel; and grandchildren Izzy, Charlie and Nicholas O’Bryan.
Katharine was born April 6, 1938, in Houston, Texas, to Thomas and Lila Moore. Upon graduation from high school, she attended Smith College for two years before transferring to and graduating from the University of Texas. While working in Houston, she met Jerry and moved to the Chicago area, where they raised their family. While raising children and managing the household, she had a very active life volunteering in the community and was a member of the Junior League. Skokie Country Club in Glencoe, Ill., fed her competitive nature with tennis and golf leagues while the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst was the cherished off-season golfers’ paradise for Jerry and Katharine for almost 40 years.
Always quick to smile, she was athletic, adventurous and loved to travel. Her passion for reading fueled an incredible knowledge of history, geography and world affairs. She was a fantastic cook and loved to entertain. Katharine was devoted to her family and volunteering in the community; it was her practice to share her blessings with those who were not as fortunate. We will miss dearly her energetic enthusiasm, optimism, and sense of humor.
A memorial Mass will be held in Katharine’s honor Tuesday, Aug. 10, at noon at Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Catholic Church,1747 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, Ill., followed by a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. at Skokie Country Club in Glencoe, Ill.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Reading Center at the Howard Area Community Center https://howardarea.org.
Donnellan Family Funeral Service (donnellanfuneral.com).