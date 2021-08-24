Karl Morris Kotovsky, 67, of Southern Pines, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Penick Village in Southern Pines.
Born Feb. 28, 1954, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Karl was a son of the late Hymen and Mildred Schafer Kotovsky. In his younger years, Karl worked in the printing industry in Washington, D.C. In 1989, he suffered serious injuries in a skiing accident in Pennsylvania, from which he would never fully recover.
He moved to Pinehurst in the early 1990s to continue his recovery. Karl was a dedicated volunteer at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, winning numerous awards for his volunteer service, and was frequently seen at the FirstHealth Fitness Center. Karl was an active member of First Baptist Church in Southern Pines.
Karl is survived by his son, Scott Kotovsky, and grandson, Dominic, of San Diego, Calif.; brother, Dan Kotovsky, his wife, Pam, and their daughter, Kate, of Chester, N.J.; and his former wife, Sharon Stank Kotovsky of Alexandria, Va. The family will be hosting a celebration of life for Karl Saturday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Southern Pines.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Powell Funeral Home is serving the Kotovsky family.