Karen Stephens Shaver passed peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. at her home in Pinehurst. She joins her husband of over 45 years, Thomas Shaver, and her many friends and family members in her final resting place.
Born in Charlotte, Karen grew up on a farm where her family raised cotton. She and her husband were owners of an interior design company for over 45 years. She loved to sew and continued part-time after retiring. She had a green thumb and loved gardening and her many household plants. She also enjoyed cooking for her family — her family especially loved her homemade biscuits and chocolate and lemon pies.
In her later years Karen enjoyed relaxing, reading her Bible and watching reruns of “The Golden Girls” and “Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman” and Hallmark movies. She especially enjoyed spending more time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by son Landa “Marty” Shaver (Melissa), of Pinehurst; daughter, Michelle Austin (Scott), of Charlotte; stepson, Larry Bailey (Annie), of Panama City; stepdaughter, Linda Milliken (Gary), of Pawley’s Island; and grandsons, Jon Jamison, Thomas Shaver, Brandon McCraw, Christopher Austin and Matthew Austin; and granddaughters, Danielle Nelson, Shannon Shaver, Janie Lawson and and Emily Jamison.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Shaver; her parents, Clara and Landa Stephens; and her infant daughter, Clara Renee.
A small graveside service for friends and family will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Billy Graham Ministries.
