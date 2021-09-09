Karen Sedberry Dodd, 67, of Alexis, passed in complete peace at home, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Widowed, Karen lived her last several years at home with her family and served them with her whole heart. She is survived by her sons, James Bosworth and Gabriel Bosworth, and their dad, Mike Bosworth; her daughter-in-law, Lana Bosworth; and her sister, Lisa Cloninger; and six grandchildren, Dakota, Landen, Lathan, Ayla, Cross and Elliana.
She was an active member of Highland Drive Freewill Baptist Church, in Lincolnton, where she faithfully served. She loved volunteering at the local soup kitchen and Hessed House. She had a passion to see the lost come to faith in Jesus Christ. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Barbara Sedberry, formerly of Biscoe; and her late husband, Dewey Dodd.
Services will be held at Highland Drive Freewill Baptist Church, in Lincolnton, onThursday, Sept. 9. Friends will be received from 6 to 7 p.m., with the service following at 7 p.m.