Karen C. Boutin

Karen Coe Boutin, 51, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, surrounded by family at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Karen grew up in Cameron. She attended Cameron Elementary School and Union Pines High School. She was the oldest of 10 cousins on her father’s side and seven cousins on her mother’s side.
Karen had a green thumb. She enjoyed getting cuttings of flowers and plants from friends and family. She would take them home and replant them in her backyard, where they flourished. She loved Dr. Pepper, chocolate-covered cherries and going to the beach. She dearly loved her dog Annabelle, who was with her for over 20 years.
Karen loved spending time with her children and grandkids. She enjoyed talking and laughing with her aunts and cousins, while drinking coffee around the dining room table and sharing memories. Karen had a big heart, and she loved her family with all of it. She was a blessing to her mother and father. Karen will be dearly missed.
Karen was predeceased by her husband, Tony Boutin; grandparents Alec and Ernestine Marsh; grandparents, Paul and Doris Coe; uncle, Donald Spencer; aunt, Mary Lib Stanley; sister, Emily Coe; and grandson, Braylon Willett.
She is survived by her daughter, Hannah Willett (Tonie Malloy), of Fayetteville; sons, Jonathon Willett (Lierin Lindquist) and Tyler Willett, both of Sanford; parents, Tim and Donna Coe, of Seven Lakes; sister, Laura Beth Connor (Tony), of Hickory; nephew, Caleb Thomas (Bella Herb), of Princeton; niece, Ava Thomas, of Hickory; four grandchildren, Alexis and Kameron Willett and Grayson and Jace Malloy; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Her funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m., at Red Branch Baptist Church, in Carthage, officiated by Michael Stanley. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., prior to service.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home following the service.
Memorials may be made to Red Branch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1748 Old River Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve Karen’s family.