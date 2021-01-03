Katy Earlene Babb, of Carthage, went to her eternal home on Saturday, March 28, 2020, surrounded by family.
Earlene is survived by her children, James Babb (Jackie), of the home; and Anna Sturdevant (Mark), of Pinehurst; and grandsons, Wyatt Carpenter and Daniel Sturdevant. Faith Baptist Church Pastor Chad Nall will officiate a graveside service Saturday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church. The family will receive visitors at Faith Baptist Church Fellowship Hall afterward.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.