June Thomas Melvin, 89, of Aberdeen, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst
She was born June 22, 1932, in Moore County, to the late Thomas and Janie Bain Melvin.
June was a very talented musician. She was the pianist and organist at Page Memorial United Methodist Church for many years. Until recently she was the pianist at Roseland United Methodist Church. Her family owned Melvin Brothers Clothing, and she managed the store in Southern Pines. She was very proud of her Scottish heritage.
June is survived by two nieces, Sharon Box (Brian Summers) and Leah Box; and two stepchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Craig; sister Hazel Jane Melvin; and brother-in-law, Klay K.K. Box.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. at Roseland United Methodist Church, 181 Rose Ridge Road, Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in June’s name to Animal Advocates of Moore County, P.O. Box 3399, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
