June Lapping, wife of the late Sherwood Lapping, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Just shy of her 100th birthday, she was surrounded by her loved ones.
Born in 1921, June was a first generation American of Scottish immigrants. She graduated from Durham High and trained to be an x-ray technician at John’s Hopkins during World War II.
After the war, a chance encounter with a handsome young lieutenant became a 61-year marriage, which produced four children and took them all over the U.S. and living in England, Germany and Italy.
A life of service followed, with 32 years as a military wife and countless hours volunteering for schools, scouts, red cross and answering many calls for help.
She and Sherwood retired from the U.S. Air Force, building a house in Carthage and becoming integral members of the community.
A consummate caregiver, she even cared for her late sister, Edythe, when she was in her mid-90s.
During the pandemic, she quarantined with son Stephan and his wife, Rebecca, in Pinehurst. Diagnosed with cancer in late 2020, Rebecca lovingly cared for her until her death, assisted by compassionate caregivers and the gentle hands of the staff at FirstHealth Hospice.
As a mother, she will be remembered for her strength and her love of family. She and our father taught us about love, marriage, service and devotion.
She will be greatly missed by four children, Sherwood Lapping, Jr. and wife, Tricia, Alan Lapping and wife, Anna, Stephan Lapping and wife, Rebecca, and Susan Todd (late husband, Curt); eight grandchildren, Briton Lapping, Betsy Lamb, Jenny Toney, Kevin Lapping, Jeffrey Lapping, Bryce Lapping, Kelly Todd and George Todd Jr.; six great grandchildren, Chris Lamb, John Toney, Alex Toney, Sam Toney, Piper Jo Lapping and Kate Todd; one great-great-grandchild, Cash Lamb; and her loyal dog, Ruby.
A small service for friends and family will be held at Community Presbyterian Church in Pinehurst, Saturday Oct. 9, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to FirstHealth Hospice or your favorite animal rescue.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.