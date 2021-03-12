Dr. June Henry Stallings Jr. passed away peacefully in the morning of December 8, 2020 at the age of 86.
Born Sept. 28, 1934, in Durham, to June Stallings Sr. and Ruby Ausley Stallings, June attended Durham High School, and then went on to play basketball and baseball at Davidson College. He graduated from UNC Dental School in 1959 and began practicing dentistry in Durham, going on to run a private practice until his retirement in 2005.
He planned his life and career around being able to provide for a future family. He coached each of his children in various sports and helped mentor others along the way.
June was a longtime member of Kiwanis in Durham and in Southern Pines, where he resided from 1999 to 2019. He also served a time as president of Toastmasters and the Durham City Club and was awarded Durham “Father of the Year” honors in 1983. He was a founding member of the Iron Dukes, sponsoring Duke student athlete scholarships.
He was preceded in death by his sister and best friend, Bobbie Ann Mims (wife of Dewey Mims). He is survived by son, June “Jay” Stallings III; daughter, Kristen Jupena and her husband, Nick, and their two children, Jake and Catherine; and son, Thomas Stallings and his wife, Laura. He is also survived by his niece, Lucy Mims Stains and family; his nephew, Jeffrey Mims; and special caregivers and friends, Daniel Smith, Thomas McCain and Matthew and Maria Blashford.
To honor June’s memory and continue his legacy, the family requests donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or Guiding Eyes for the Blind.
Arrangements, which have yet to be determined, will be made through Boles Funeral Home.