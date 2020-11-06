Julienne S. Thornton, 87, of Seven Lakes, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side.
Julienne was born March 10, 1933, in New York to the late Julian Oliver Schneider and Edith Minton Schneider. She will forever be remembered as a humble and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed golf, playing tennis, a great game of bridge, and knitting. Julienne loved music and enjoyed singing.
She is survived by her children, Scott Thornton and his wife, Heather, of Palatine, Ill., Jill Winkler and her husband, C.J., of Colorado, Tom Thornton and his wife, Susan, of Lake Zurich, Ill., and Katie Patterson and her husband, Brian, of Virginia Beach, Va. She was so proud of her grandchildren and adored them: Zachary Thornton, Paige Thornton, Brooke Howard, Luke Winkler, Ben Winkler, Jake Winkler, Jake Thornton, David Thornton, Patrick Thornton, Matthew Paterson, Kaylen Patterson and James Patterson; her great-grandchildren, Ari Johnson, Atticus Kendal, Owen Thornton, Liam Thornton and Michael Howard; and her sister, Carol Meszaros, of Seven Lakes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thornton.
A private service will be held at Our Lady of Americas Catholic Church at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 707 Pinehurst Ave., Carthage, NC 28327.
