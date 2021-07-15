Julie I. Cockman

Julie Ilene Cockman, age 82, entered into heaven on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
A native of Moore County, she was the daughter of the late James Rufus Williams and Essie Ann Frye Williams.
Ilene loved working in her flower gardens, reading her Bible, cooking for family and spending time with loved ones. She worked many years in the textile mills, and raised chickens.
Ilene was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Lois Williams Vest; and her loving husband of 49 years, William Felt Cockman.
She is survived by her daughters, Katrina Burns and husband, Randall, Julia Stewart and husband, Randall; son, Keith Cockman and wife, Cathy; grandchildren, Nicholas Burns, Daniel Burns, Samantha Burns, Melanie Stewart, and Matthew Stewart. She is also survived by her sister Marjorie Williamson.
Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, July 17, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Southern Pines, with Pastor Gregg Newton officiating. A viewing will be held prior to the service, at 2 p.m. The family will receive family and friends at Ilene’s residence on Thursday, July 15, and Friday, July 16, from 4-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 386, Southern Pines, NC 28327. Condolences on line at pinesfunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cockman family.